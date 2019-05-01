New rules could require security labels for smart home devices

Smart TVs and other connected devices could be made to carry labels telling people how secure they are from cyber attacks, under plans announced by the Government. The labels would be initially introduced on a voluntary basis to help consumers identify which products are secure, before eventually becoming mandatory. Under the plans, announced by digital minister Margot James, retailers would only be able to sell products that carried the label.

Margot James Credit: Conservative Party/PA

The scheme will form part of a wider Government consultation into improving general cyber security in the UK, launched on Wednesday, with three key requirements in a code of practice for device manufacturers. The requirements include ensuring passwords on Internet of Things (IoT) devices are not resettable to a universal factory setting, and ensuring they provide a public point of contact as part of a policy for disclosing any discovered vulnerabilities. It also calls for device makers to explicitly state the minimum length of time a device will receive security updates. Ms James said the consultation is the Government’s latest step in its plans to make the UK one of the safest places in the world to be online.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.