Grayling to scrap no-deal Brexit ferry contracts at cost of £50m

Chris Grayling is to cancel all of the Department for Transport's no-deal Brexit ferry contracts, at a cost of around £50 million, a source has said.

The transport secretary awarded contracts worth a total of more than £100 million to three firms to run extra services in the event of a no-deal but following Brexit delays those services were not required.

The contracts were aimed at easing pressure on the main Dover-Calais route if the UK crashed out the EU on March 29 however Brexit was delayed, first to April 12 and now October 31.

The contracts were won by Brittany Ferries, DFDS and Seaborne Freight to run services from ports including Plymouth, Poole and Portsmouth - but Grayling faced backlash after it was revealed the latter had no ships.

His decision to award Seaborne Freight a contract worth £13.8 million received widespread criticism before it was eventually scrapped in February after an Irish company backing the deal pulled out.

The announcement that the remaining contracts are now to be torn up is likely to fuel speculation that the Government no longer believes a no-deal Brexit might happen.