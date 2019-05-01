North Carolina campus shooting leaves two dead

Two people have been killed in a shooting on a North Carolina university campus. UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown late on Tuesday afternoon, saying shots had been fired. “Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said in an alert, referring to the school’s Kennedy building on campus. Later in the evening, the campus was declared secure after a suspect was taken into custody.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening. They said the numbers could change. Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus pavement. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later said that the campus had been secured and that officers were going through buildings to let people who had sheltered in place know that it was safe. Police said that one suspect was in custody, and it did not appear that others were involved.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims were students or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials could not be reached for immediate comment on Tuesday evening. The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium. The university has more than 26,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff.

Emergency vehicles at the campus after the shooting Credit: John Simmons/The Charlotte Observer via AP