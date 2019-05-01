Obesity in pregnant women doubles at Scottish hospital, figures show

The proportion of obese pregnant women doubled at a Scottish hospital in less than a decade, new figures show.

In 2010, 22% of women giving birth at Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a body mass index (BMI) above 30, according to a study presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Glasgow.

This rose to 44% in 2018, the researchers said.

“These latest figures are concerning and show how much of a worsening problem obesity in pregnancy has become,” said Dr Laura Jane Erunlu, who led the research at University Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock.

“This may reflect changes across the UK.”