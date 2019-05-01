Occasional rain in east tonight, chilly with clear spells elsewhere

This Evening and Tonight: Cloud and outbreaks of rain becoming restricted to northeast Scotland, East Anglia and Southeast England overnight. Clear spells developing elsewhere, allowing some patchy mist, fog and grass frost to develop, although a few showers will affect western parts at times.

Thursday: A mix of sunshine and scattered heavy showers. However, parts of Scotland, and later northeast England will be cloudy with occasional rain, but becoming brighter in the far north later.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Showery rain spreads southwards Friday. Then much colder, brighter and drier over the weekend although windy and showery in the east on Saturday. Overnight frosts becoming widespread.