Princess Charlotte pictures released to mark fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday has been marked by the release of three pictures taken by her mother – and the young royal is growing up fast.

The princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, was photographed by the Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace and Kate’s Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

In the first picture Charlotte, who turns four on Thursday, is pictured in a summer dress as she sits crossed legged on a patch of grass at the palace.

In the other two images, taken at the Cambridge’s home of Anmer Hall, the Queen’s great-granddaughter is pictured running and smiling as she holds a flower while in the other photograph she sits on a fence beaming at the camera.