Royal baby latest: Harry ready to abandon Invictus event at moment's notice

So, for anyone remotely interested in the arrival of Harry and Meghan’s baby, what are we to make of the announcement that the dad-to-be is planning to jet off to Holland next week?

This afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex will visit Amsterdam and The Hague on Wednesday and Thursday.

Prince Harry wants to be at the official ceremony to mark a year to go until the 2020 Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The tournament for injured and sick service personnel and veterans was set up by Harry in 2014.

As a former Army soldier, the Invictus Games means a lot to Harry and he clearly wants to go – if he can.

So will he – given his wife will be nearly two weeks overdue by the time of the trip?