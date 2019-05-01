Royal baby latest: Harry ready to abandon Invictus event at moment's notice
So, for anyone remotely interested in the arrival of Harry and Meghan’s baby, what are we to make of the announcement that the dad-to-be is planning to jet off to Holland next week?
This afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex will visit Amsterdam and The Hague on Wednesday and Thursday.
Prince Harry wants to be at the official ceremony to mark a year to go until the 2020 Invictus Games in the Netherlands.
The tournament for injured and sick service personnel and veterans was set up by Harry in 2014.
As a former Army soldier, the Invictus Games means a lot to Harry and he clearly wants to go – if he can.
So will he – given his wife will be nearly two weeks overdue by the time of the trip?
The answer is this: if Meghan is in labour, he won’t go.
If their baby has just been born, he won’t go.
Beyond that, it is difficult for us to make any accurate predictions – just as it is difficult for Harry’s team to give any accurate guidance.
The baby will come when he or she is good and ready.
But the announcement of the trip next week doesn’t help the rumours which you will find on social media that the baby has already been born and it’s being kept secret.
I am assured that the baby has not been born.
Nor is there a news blackout. Nor is there any big conspiracy.
As far as we know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at home in Frogmore Cottage – waiting for nature to take its course.
And beyond that, there is nothing else to add about this much anticipated royal arrival.