Sainsbury's profits surge but supermarket chain suffers £46m hit from failed Asda merger

Sainsbury's saw its pre-tax profits surge to £635m, but suffered a hefty £46m hit from its failed merger with Asda. Credit: PA

Sainsbury's saw its pre-tax profits surge to £635m, but suffered a hefty £46m hit from its failed merger with Asda. The figures for the supermarket chain amount to a 7.8 per cent rise in underlying profits for the year to March 9. However statutory after-tax profits dipped from £309m the previous year to £219m, weighed down by £396m of charges, including £46m in costs for the failed Asda deal. Sainsbury's revealed a 0.9 per cent fall in like-for-like sales in the final three months of its financial year after food and clothes trading took a hit.

Sainsbury’s Group chief executive Mike Coupe. Credit: PA

The figures come after Britain’s competition watchdog last week blocked Sainsbury’s audacious £12 billion bid to merge with rival Asda. If the deal was approved, the chain would have leapfrogged Tesco as the country's largest supermarket chain. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) vetoed the deal, saying it would lead to increased prices in stores, online and at petrol stations across the UK, adding that shoppers would be "worse off". Sainsbury's Group chief executive Mike Coupe vowed to boost investment amid "competitive" conditions.

Sainsbury's proposed merger with Sainsbury's was denied last week. Credit: PA