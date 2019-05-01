Scots urged to register to vote as 600,000 could miss out on EU elections

More than half a million Scots face being unable to vote in the European elections because they are not registered, research has found.

A campaign to get people to sign up to vote has been launched after an estimated 600,000 potential voters in Scotland were not on the electoral register.

On May 23, voters in Scotland will elect six of the 736 members of the European Parliament who are responsible, along with the Council of Ministers from member states, for making laws and approving budgets.

The research, commissioned by pro-European Union group Best for Britain found a “staggering” number of adults would not be to able to vote unless they register by the May 7 midnight deadline.

EU citizens, private renters and young people were the groups most likely to be missing from the electoral roll, the research added.