Some language in book deplorable, says foreword writer Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has branded some of the language in a book for which he wrote the foreword as “absolutely deplorable”.

Mr Corbyn was speaking after he came under fire for penning a new foreword to a century-old book which argued that banks and newspapers were controlled by Jews.

In a new edition of economist JA Hobson’s Imperialism: A Study, published while Mr Corbyn was a backbencher in 2011, the MP described the work – written in 1902 – as “brilliant, and very controversial at the time” and “a great tome”.

Mr Corbyn has now told JOE.co.uk: “The language in that book to describe minorities is absolutely deplorable and I totally deplore it.

“What my foreword was doing was analysing the process which led to the First World War, of the wars between empires in Europe – that’s what the book was about.

“Indeed many, many people have referenced that in speeches they’ve made – not just me – many, many others.”

He also urged everyone across Europe to stand up against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and far-right racism.

Labour has denied that his original comments amounted to an endorsement of sections of the book which are widely regarded as anti-Semitic.

In the book, Hobson suggested that finance in Europe was controlled “by men of a singular and peculiar race who have behind them many centuries of financial experience” and “are in a unique position to control the policy of nations”.

He argued that the great financial houses have “control which they exercise over the body of public opinion through the press”.

And he suggested that no European state would engage in a great war “if the house of Rothschild and its connections set their face against it”.

Hobson’s theory that imperialism was driven by international finance seeking new markets was quoted approvingly by Lenin.

And Mr Corbyn wrote in his foreword: “Hobson’s railing against the commercial interests that fuel the role of the popular press with tales of imperial might, that then lead on to racist caricatures of African and Asian peoples, was both correct and prescient.”