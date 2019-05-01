Spain goalkeeping great Iker Casillas suffers heart attack on training ground

Spain international Iker Casillas is in hospital after a heart attack. Credit: AP

Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas is in hospital after suffering a heart attack while training with his current club Porto. The 37-year-old is in a "stable" condition in hospital and is under observation, the Portuguese club has said. Casillas, a two-time European Championship and World Cup winner, made his name at Spanish giants Real Madrid, playing more than 500 times during a 16-year career.

Iker Casillas lifts the Spanish Super Cup as Real Madrid captain Credit: AP

A Porto statement said: "Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during morning practice this Wednesday, at the PortoGaia Sports Formation and Training Centre, in Olival. "The work session was promptly interrupted so that assistance could be given to the FC Porto goalkeeper, who is at this moment at the CUP Porto Hospital. "Casillas is fine, stable and with his cardiac problem resolved." His former club sent their former keeper "all the courage of the world". "Real Madrid wants to transmit all their support to their beloved captain Casillas," the statement read. Rivals FC Barcelona also tweeted its support for Casillas, as did many other clubs across Europe.

