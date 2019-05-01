Successful petition to recall Independent MP Fiona Onasanya forces by-election in Peterborough

Ms Onasanya was jailed for three months in January for lying to police. Credit: PA

A petition to recall Independent MP Fiona Onasanya has secured the signatures of more than 10% of registered voters in her Peterborough constituency, forcing a by-election in which the former Labour MP may stand. Some 19,261 people signed the petition - 27.64% of those eligible to take part and well above the 10% threshold for a recall. The 35-year-old lawyer, who was jailed for perverting the course of justice, becomes the first MP ever to be removed by the recall process, introduced by David Cameron in 2015. Commons Speaker John Bercow also confirmed the recall petition had been successful.

ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand on this unprecedented decision

He told MPs: "I must advise the House that I have received notification from the petition officer for the constituency of Peterborough, in respect of the recall petition for Fiona Onasanya. "The recall petition process for the constituency of Peterborough, established under the Recall of MPs Act 2015, closed today at 5pm.

"As more than 10% of those eligible signed the petition have done so, I advise the House that the petition was successful. "Fiona Onasanya is no longer the member for Peterborough and the seat is accordingly vacant. "She can therefore no longer participate in any parliamentary proceedings as a Member of Parliament."

Ms Onasanya was jailed for three months in January for lying to police to avoid a speeding ticket. The former Labour MP for Peterborough was found guilty of perverting the court of justice following a retrial in December. Ms Onasanya took the marginal seat from the Tories with a majority of just 607 at the 2017 election just 18 months ago. She had faced calls to step down and allow a by-election to take place in her constituency but refused.

