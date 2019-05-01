Theresa May ‘more evasive’ than her Tory predecessors, say academics

Theresa May has proved more evasive in her responses to questions than any of her last three Tory predecessors in No 10, researchers have claimed. Academics at the University of York have been studying the way Mrs May dealt with broadcast interviews and compared it with the responses of David Cameron, John Major and Margaret Thatcher. They found that in the course of two interviews after she became Prime Minister in 2016 and four during the course of the 2017 general election, Mrs May only answered 27% of the questions put to her. In contrast, Mr Cameron answered 34% of questions in the 2015 general election, while both Mr Major (now Sir John) in the 1992 election and Margaret Thatcher in 1987 answered 39% of questions they were asked.

David Cameron answered more questions from Jeremy Corbyn than Theresa May Credit: PA

Mrs May proved even more evasive in Prime Minister’s questions, according to the research led by Professor Peter Bull of the university’s department of psychology. During 23 sessions of PMQs in 2016-17, she was said to have answered only 11% of the questions from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The previous year, however, Mr Cameron answered 21% of Mr Corbyn’s questions over the course of 20 PMQs. Prof Bull, who is presenting his findings to the British Psychological Society’s annual conference in Harrogate, said Mrs May had developed a series of “covert” techniques for avoiding a question.

John Major and Margaret Thatcher were both less evasive than Mrs May Credit: Adam Butler/PA