Venezuela crisis: What is happening in Venezuela? Who is Juan Guaido?

Violent street battles have erupted between police and anti-government supporters. Credit: AP

Venezuela is in the midst of violent clashes as opposition leader Juan Guaido has called on his supporters to rise up and oust President Nicolas Maduro. Chaotic scenes erupted on the streets of the capital, Caracas, on Tuesday after Mr Guaido called for a military uprising. However Mr Maduro and his government downplayed the rebellion and said the small coup had failed in a television address to the people of Venezuela.

What is happening in Venezuela? Juan Guaido declared himself the interim president of Venezuela in January just two weeks after President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second six-year term. Mr Maduro assumed the presidency in April 2013 after the death of his mentor, Hugo Chavez. He was re-elected in May 2018, however Mr Guaido disputes the legitmacy of the polls as most opposition parties failed to run. Many countries, including the US, the UK and Canada, do not recognise Mr Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, nor does Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly. During Mr Maduro's reign, the country has gone through a severe economic downturn, with high inflation plaguing the country, power cuts, food and medicine shortages. Last year, the Government started printing more money in order to pay workers and fund welfare schemes.

Juan Guaido called on his supporters to take to the streets. Credit: AP

What is the military uprising? Opposition leader Juan Guaido has taken bold steps to revive his movement to seize power in Venezuela. He appeared in a three-minute video in the capital, Caracus, calling for a military uprising and urging Venezuelans to take to the streets in support of him. In the video, he stands alongside men in military uniform and opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez, who has been under house arrest since 2014. People converged on an overpass in Caracus on Tuesday, where rebels and police clashed in violent street battles. Opposition supporters were fired at with tear gas and water cannons and in one dramatic scene armoured vehicles plowed into a group of anti-government demonstrators trying to storm the capital's air base, hitting at least two protesters. At least one person was hit by live ammunition and it is understood 50 people have been injured in the clashes.

Anti-government protester sits by ammunition being used by rebel troops. Credit: AP

Mr Guaido said soldiers who took to the streets would be acting to protect Venezuela’s constitution. He said the "final phases of Operation Freedom" were beginning, aimed at ending Mr Maduro's "usurpation" of power. However despite the opposition leader's calls, the rebellion has only garnered limited military support. He issued another plea on Wednesday, urging supporters to head to the streets again to oust Mr Maduro. Hundreds of government demonstrators, some of them brandishing firearms, had gathered outside the presidential palace in response to a call to defend Mr Maduro.

Venezuela has been plagued by food shortages and high inflation. Credit: AP

Who is Juan Guaido? Mr Guaido was elected as leader of the opposition party, the National Assembly, in January. He is recognised by the US as the legitimate interim president of Venezuela. At 35-years-old, he was largely unknown on the domestic and international stage but has grown in popularity among Venezuelans who want to end Mr Maduro's long-running control of power. He wants fair elections to be carried out in Venezuela and has promised to restore the country's ailing economy and distribute aid.

Mr Guaido wants to oust the president and hold fresh elections. Credit: AP

What has been the reaction of the government? President Maduro appeared on television to address the Venezuelan people and said the opposition had attempted to impose an "illegitimate government." He said Venezuela had been a victim of "aggression of all kinds". Mr Maduro tried to project an image of strength, saying he had spoken to several regional military commanders who reaffirmed their loyalty. Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez pledged his allegiance to the president and condemned Mr Guaido's move as a "terrorist" act and "coup attempt" that was bound to fail like past uprisings. Information minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a tweet on Tuesday the government was "deactivating" the group and called on the people to defeat the coup. However Mr Maduro does not have the backing from all in his inner circle, as the head of Venezuela's secret police, Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera, said he had always been loyal to the president but it was time to "rebuild the country."

President Nicolas Maduro said the small coup had failed to sway the military. Credit: AP