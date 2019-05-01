What the papers say – May 1

A variety of stories make the front pages on Wednesday, from the escalating situation in Venezuela, the latest movements on Brexit and the contaminated blood inquiry. The Times carries the unrest in Caracas on its front page, saying that armoured vehicles “ploughed into anti-government protesters”.

The Daily Telegraph carries Brexit on its front page with the paper reporting that Prime Minister Theresa May is to “cave in” to Labour demands, which include Britain joining a customs union.

The Guardian carries a different angle on Britain’s departure from the European Union, after Jeremy Corbyn “faced down” deputy leader Tom Watson who has called for a second Brexit referendum.

The Independent also leads on Labour’s stance on Brexit after the party’s National Executive Committee said its manifesto for the European election would support “Labour’s alternative plan” or a general election – short of a commitment to a People’s Vote.

The Financial Times reports US president Donald Trump has “dropped a central demand” from trade negotiations with China – to halt alleged commercial cyber theft – in a bid to resolve a trade dispute.

The Metro leads with the court case of cricketer Alex Hepburn who was jailed for five years for rape.

The i carries evidence from the start of the contaminated blood inquiry, with the paper calling it “the biggest scandal in NHS history”.

The Daily Mirror carries an interview with Chris Packham after the TV host said he received a death threat.

The Sun leads on “outrage” after Marks and Spencer stopped using gelatine in their sweets.

The Daily Mail reports Theresa May and Conservative cabinet colleagues had dinner with the wife of a former ally of Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Express reports on a reduction in the number of ATMs offering free cash withdrawals.

And the Daily Star carries a story about Australian cricketer James Faulkner who posted a message on social media which many took to be a message about him coming out as a gay man.