Why Harry and Meghan have stopped following royal accounts on Instagram

Harry and Meghan have adopted a new approach on Instagram, by unfollowing all Royal Family accounts, in a bid to mark Metal Health Month in the US.

The Sussex Royal page has instead solely followed 16 mental health accounts to shine a light on the cause.

Among the pages they follow is 'I Weigh', run by actress Jameela Jamil, which encourages people to share positive messages and photos rather than be critical of their appearances.

The royal couple, who are expecting their first baby any day now, said they will raise awareness on causes such as self care and human connection every month on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Sussexes posted a collage of photos taken from various accounts which promote and advocate positive mental health.