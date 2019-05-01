- ITV Report
-
Why Harry and Meghan have stopped following royal accounts on Instagram
Harry and Meghan have adopted a new approach on Instagram, by unfollowing all Royal Family accounts, in a bid to mark Metal Health Month in the US.
The Sussex Royal page has instead solely followed 16 mental health accounts to shine a light on the cause.
Among the pages they follow is 'I Weigh', run by actress Jameela Jamil, which encourages people to share positive messages and photos rather than be critical of their appearances.
The royal couple, who are expecting their first baby any day now, said they will raise awareness on causes such as self care and human connection every month on Instagram.
On Wednesday, the Sussexes posted a collage of photos taken from various accounts which promote and advocate positive mental health.
The post read: "Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause."
It continued: "There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network."
Mental health is not the first cause Harry and Meghan have engaged with on their Instagram, last month they shared pictures of endangered animals highlighting the precarious state of the world for Earth Day.