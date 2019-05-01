Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Why Harry and Meghan have stopped following royal accounts on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped following Royal Family accounts. Credit: PA

Harry and Meghan have adopted a new approach on Instagram, by unfollowing all Royal Family accounts, in a bid to mark Metal Health Month in the US.

The Sussex Royal page has instead solely followed 16 mental health accounts to shine a light on the cause.

Among the pages they follow is 'I Weigh', run by actress Jameela Jamil, which encourages people to share positive messages and photos rather than be critical of their appearances.

The royal couple, who are expecting their first baby any day now, said they will raise awareness on causes such as self care and human connection every month on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Sussexes posted a collage of photos taken from various accounts which promote and advocate positive mental health.

View this post on Instagram

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on


The post read: "Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause."

It continued: "There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network."

Mental health is not the first cause Harry and Meghan have engaged with on their Instagram, last month they shared pictures of endangered animals highlighting the precarious state of the world for Earth Day.