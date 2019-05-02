Brexit stockpiling economy boost set to be short-lived as uncertainty reigns but interest rates stay the same

The Bank of England has held interest rates at 0.75% as it revealed a growth spurt thanks to Brexit stockpiling, but cautioned the boost will prove to be temporary as uncertainty reigns.

Policymakers on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to hold rates in the first decision since the Government secured a six-month delay to EU withdrawal.

In minutes of the decision, the Bank said it now expects growth to surge to 0.5% between January and March, up from 0.2% in the final quarter of 2018, after firms stockpiled heavily in the run up to the original March 29 Brexit deadline.

But it warned the fillip will fade fast, with growth set to slow sharply to 0.2% in the second quarter and remain “subdued” in the face of Brexit uncertainties.

It said the Brexit delay to October 31 will only prolong the slump in business investment, which has been falling for a year as firms put spending decisions on hold amid uncertainty over a Brexit deal.