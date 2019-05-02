Bank of England upgrades UK growth forecasts. A bit

It is perhaps remarkable that while Westminster echoes to the sound of discord the economy continues to advance to a slow, steady drumbeat.

This morning the Bank of England has decided that growth is and will be a little stronger than it was predicting three months ago.

October 31 is the new deadline for Brexit but this extension was not a material factor in the Bank’s assessment of our economic prospects.

The Bank has quarterly growth of 0.5% - instead of 0.2% - pencilled in for the first three months of this year.

A revision that was driven by companies furiously stockpiling for a potentially disruptive Brexit at the end of March. The boost is temporary - a sugar rush that will wear off.

But the Bank believes our fortunes over the medium term also burn a little brighter. It now predicts annual growth of 2.2% by mid-2022 and expects the rate of unemployment to fall to 3.5% - the lowest it has ever forecast.

We shouldn’t get carried away. The revisions are not a reassessment of our economic strength but simply reflect higher asset prices and the market’s belief that interest rate rises look less likely than they did before.

Indeed, investors are betting that Bank Rate will only reach 1% by the end of next year.

The Bank’s forecasts are also based on a set of assumptions which some may feel are rather bold: that Brexit uncertainties will “subside gradually” and business investment will recover; that there will be a “smooth adjustment to the average of a range of possible outcomes for the United Kingdom’s eventual trading relationship with the European Union”.