Betting giants not doing enough to promote safe gambling via Twitter: study

Gambling firms are not doing enough to promote safe betting on Twitter amid the “sheer scale” of their marketing, according to researchers.

Operators promote safe gambling messages just over once in every 100 tweets (1.6%), researchers from Northumbria University found.

Researchers checked the Twitter accounts of the 40 highest-grossing British gambling operators and selected five with the highest number of followers – Paddy Power, Bet365, SkyBet, Coral and William Hill.