BT ring changes with £1 phone box adoption scheme

Phone giants BT are offering up for “adoption” more of their iconic red phone boxes for community use – for just £1.

The Adopt A Kiosk scheme means another 3,683 of the phone boxes across England can be adopted by communities to put them to good use. Hundreds more are up for adoption in Scotland and Wales.

Instantly recognisable, the classic General Post Office phone box, designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, has become a symbol of Britain.

Already, more than 5,800 payphones have been adopted by communities since 2008.

As mobile phone use has grown, demand for public telephone boxes has fallen with calls made from BT phone boxes having plunged by around 90% in the past decade.

Old boxes have been brought back to life by being converted into mini-libraries, miniature art museums, cake shops and information centres.

One payphone in Devon was even turned into the “world’s smallest nightclub”.