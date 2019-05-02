Burglary probes carried out by ‘underqualified’ officers, report warns

Bobbies on the beat are investigating burglaries, thefts and assaults amid a national shortage in trained detectives, the police watchdog has revealed. High-volume crimes are being resolved over the phone or allocated to officers without the necessary experience or qualifications, according to a report from HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS). A quarter of victims in a sample of cases did not receive the service they should expect, the assessment found. Failings included opportunities to gather evidence not being followed up or potential lines of inquiry being missed.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said: “It used to be that you would have your CID, your response force, your community policing and they all had very discrete jobs. “Response officers didn’t do investigations. Now they do. They don’t have the same accreditation, they don’t have the same experience.” HMICFRS said investigations had become more complex because of the growth of online crime, the need to examine data on personal devices and improvements in identifying vulnerable victims. While high-risk probes were allocated to specialist investigators, frequently committed offences, such as burglary and theft from vehicles, were often resolved over the telephone or assigned to neighbourhood or response officers.

“These officers often don’t have enough formal training and qualifications in investigation,” the report said. Inspectors reviewed 2,608 randomly selected files from crimes recorded in the first three months of last year. They found that 75% of theft offences and 76% of common assaults had “effective” investigations. The report said: “This means a quarter of these complainants aren’t getting the service they should expect.” The trend has emerged amid a shortfall in detectives and investigators, which the inspectorate has previously described as a “national crisis”. HMICFRS said there had been some progress, with the deficit falling from 19% to 14%, but warned it would be a “few years” before all vacancies were filled. Mr Parr said: “There’s a shortage of detectives to do the routine detective work, and very often it’s being farmed out to people who do their best but are not trained at the same level.”

