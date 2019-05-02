Council criticised after painting double yellow lines between cars

Double yellow lines painted around parked cars in Aberystwyth. Credit: PA

A Welsh council has been criticised after placing double yellow lines around parked cars. Residents expressed their surprise after the markings appeared on South Road in Aberystwyth on Tuesday. John Evans, the owner of the nearby Yr Hafod Guest House, said the move was “absolutely incredible”. He continued: “The first week they were only able to mark the corner because there were cars parked there.

“Then a couple of days ago there were other cars parked there so they’ve put lines after that car and behind it. “It makes Brexit look sensible.” Ceredigion Council said it was “installing road markings at over 200 locations county-wide”, but “due to vehicles disregarding notices not to park, this work has been compromised”.

The move was described as ‘incredible’ Credit: PA