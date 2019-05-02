Every resignation and sacking from Theresa May's Government in the last year

The sacking of Gavin Williamson makes him the 38th person to have left the Government in just over 12 months, and the sixth Cabinet minister.

All other departures were resignations.

Here is the full list:

1. Amber Rudd, home secretary, April 29 2018, Windrush scandal.

2. Phillip Lee, justice minister, June 12 2018, opposition to Government's Brexit approach.

3. Greg Hands, trade minister, June 21 2018, opposition to Heathrow expansion.