Harry Kane asks Down syndrome girl trolled online to be a mascot for Tottenham's last game of season

It is an invitation that has become the highlight of Ella Markham's rollercoaster week.

The Tottenham Hotspur fan, who has Down syndrome, and was subjected to online abuse by trolls who targeted a video of her dancing, has been invited to be a mascot at the club's last game of the season.

Tottenham captain Harry Kane sent Ella, 16, and her father Neil a video message via WhatsApp after he was moved by her huge support for the club and horrified by the way in which she had been treated.

In his message, the England striker says: ''Hi Ella, I hope you're well. "I've seen the video of you dancing at the Spurs game. I just want to thank you for your amazing support, I loved it.

"We know your family are proud of you as well. We know you're a big fan, we'd love for you to come down and be the mascot for the last game of the season against Everton.

"I hope to see you there. Keep dancing, keep doing what you're doing, lots of love."