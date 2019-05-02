- ITV Report
Harry Kane asks Down syndrome girl trolled online to be a mascot for Tottenham's last game of season
It is an invitation that has become the highlight of Ella Markham's rollercoaster week.
The Tottenham Hotspur fan, who has Down syndrome, and was subjected to online abuse by trolls who targeted a video of her dancing, has been invited to be a mascot at the club's last game of the season.
Tottenham captain Harry Kane sent Ella, 16, and her father Neil a video message via WhatsApp after he was moved by her huge support for the club and horrified by the way in which she had been treated.
In his message, the England striker says: ''Hi Ella, I hope you're well. "I've seen the video of you dancing at the Spurs game. I just want to thank you for your amazing support, I loved it.
"We know your family are proud of you as well. We know you're a big fan, we'd love for you to come down and be the mascot for the last game of the season against Everton.
"I hope to see you there. Keep dancing, keep doing what you're doing, lots of love."
Mr Markham described receiving the video as "astonishing" and said that his daughter's reaction to the clip was the highlight of an emotional week filled with ''highs and lows'.'
He said: "It was like a film with a sharp intake of breath, hand over her mouth, 'oh wow'. It was like a happy ending from a film."
Now, the whole family will attend Tottenham's final league match of the season and see Ella meeting some of her heroes.
"Harry Kane and Dele Alli are her favourites," said Mr Markham said.
Ella and her father made headlines earlier this week after he posted a video of her dancing during Spurs' 1-0 home loss to West Ham on Saturday.
Ella was so excited about seeing Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in their new ground, she appeared not to care her team had lost as she danced away to a band's music.
Mr Markham posted the video on Twitter and was targeted by trolls who were making fun of his daughter.
"It was absolutely horrible," Mr Markham said. "Say what you like about me, but not her. It was quite sickening."
Mr Markham told ITV News the trolls "picked on the wrong girl this time".