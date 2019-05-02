'No-one deserves to die': Inquest hears from sister of burglar killed by pensioner in his own home

The sister of a burglar who was stabbed to death by a pensioner in his own home has told the inquest into his death "no-one deserves to die."

Henry Vincent died from a stab wound inflicted by elderly homeowner Richard Osborn-Brooks on April 4 last year.

Vincent, who had heroin and cocaine in his system, had entered the property in Hither Green, south-east London with his accomplice to burgle the pensioner's home.

However a struggle ensued and Vincent died after being stabbed by the 79-year-old homeowner.

Speaking to police immediately after the confrontation, the pensioner told the burglar who was armed with a screwdriver 'my knife's bigger than yours.'

He was pushed inside by the two men and grabbed the largest kitchen knife from a six-knife holder.

The coroner, reading Mr Osborn-Brooks's police statement to him, said: "You said 'I think you're wrong because mine's bigger than yours and if you don't leave my house you will be sorry'.

"I was just showing him that the knife I had was actually bigger than the screwdriver. So if he was to lunge at me he would hit my knife rather than hit me first."