Immigrant-led firms contribute more than £13bn to Scots economy, study suggests

Businesses run by people who were born outwith Scotland contribute more than £13 billion to the economy of the country, according to analysis. In a study published on Thursday, figures suggest smaller firms led by immigrant entrepreneurs provide around 107,000 jobs in Scotland. The research was carried out by the Hunter Centre at the University of Strathclyde, having been commissioned by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to look at the contribution of migrant entrepeneurs.

Academics found that almost half (47%) of 222,520 people who started a business in the country in 2017 had either moved to Scotland or moved around within Scotland. According to the study, a total of 37,339 people from other parts of the UK chose Scotland to start up in business in 2017, while 17,567 Scots who had previously lived overseas chose to do so. Over the same period, it is estimated 18,416 people born outside the UK were trying to establish their own Scottish business. The analysis also suggests that all migrants – categorised as including immigrants from outside the UK but also people born elsewhere in the UK, returnee Scots and those who have moved within Scotland – are more likely to start a business. People who moved to Scotland but were born elsewhere in the UK are also estimated to be 67% more likely to start a business than non-migrant Scots. Meanwhile, around half of Scotland’s immigrant entrepreneurs are located in Edinburgh, Glasgow or Aberdeen. The report also highlights that immigrants in rural Scotland are more likely to be self-employed or run their own business.

Andrew McRae, of FSB Scotland, said: “This research shows that Scotland is home to entrepreneurs from all corners of the world and these people are making a huge contribution to Scotland’s economy. “No matter whether they’re from England, Estonia or Ethiopia, what’s clear is that when someone moves to a new place they bring new perspectives and business ideas. “Scotland needs more of this sort of insight and drive. “Policymakers need to make sure that we give all start-ups the best chance to succeed.” He added: “But this research found particularly poor links between immigrant entrepreneurs and the public bodies charged with giving them a hand. This is a problem which needs addressed. “While we need to see more Scots choose to start-up, we should also try and make our country a hub for those with the determination to succeed. “That includes persuading those from elsewhere in the UK that Scotland is the ideal location for their business venture.”

