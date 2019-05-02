- ITV Report
-
Local elections: Voters across England and Northern Ireland go to the polls
Voters are going to the polls in local elections taking place in parts of England and Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Where are the local elections taking place?
Elections are being held in 248 English councils outside London, and 11 local authority areas in Northern Ireland.
There are also polls for six elected mayors in Bedford, Copeland, Leicester, Mansfield, Middlesbrough and the new North of Tyne devolved regional authority.
Polls open at 7am and close at 10pm. Counting will take place overnight in about 120 areas but will be carried out during the following day in others, with the last result not expected until about 9pm on Friday.
There are no local elections taking place in Scotland or Wales.
Will you need to bring ID to the polling station to vote?
Voters in 10 areas of England will have to bring identity documents with them as the government is testing the scheme to combat potential voter fraud.
Some councils will ask for photo ID, such as a driving licence. Some will ask for a mix of photo and non-photo ID, while some will accept polling cards.
The pilot for the vote on Thursday follows a trial in five areas in 2018, which saw hundreds of people refused a ballot paper.
Critics said the scheme would deny people their democratic right and was unnecessary because fraud is low.
What does the picture currently look like?
Nearly 60% of the 8,425 seats up for grabs in England are currently Conservative, with a quarter held by Labour.
What happens next?
The polls will be swiftly followed by elections to the European Parliament on May 23 – unless the Prime Minister is able to ratify her Brexit deal in time to halt them.