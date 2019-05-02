Local elections: Voters across England and Northern Ireland go to the polls

Voters are going to the polls in local elections taking place in parts of England and Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Where are the local elections taking place?

Elections are being held in 248 English councils outside London, and 11 local authority areas in Northern Ireland.

There are also polls for six elected mayors in Bedford, Copeland, Leicester, Mansfield, Middlesbrough and the new North of Tyne devolved regional authority.

Polls open at 7am and close at 10pm. Counting will take place overnight in about 120 areas but will be carried out during the following day in others, with the last result not expected until about 9pm on Friday.

There are no local elections taking place in Scotland or Wales.