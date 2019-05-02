‘Long way to go’ to eliminate BAME attainment gap at universities

UK universities must take action to eliminate the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) attainment gap, a report has said. The joint report from Universities UK (UUK) and the National Union of Students (NUS) said a student’s race and ethnicity can significantly impact their degree outcomes. Authors said the gap between the likelihood of white students and students from BAME backgrounds getting a first or a 2:1 degree was among the most stark – 13% among 2017/18 graduates.

The report said: “Many universities have made a considerable effort to address this gap over several years with collaborative work between university leaders, staff and students’ unions, but there is still a long way to go. “Eliminating these attainment differentials and transforming the university experience for BAME students will require sustained work from across the higher education sector.” Led by Baroness Valerie Amos, director of SOAS, and Amatey Doku, vice president for higher education at the NUS, UUK and the NUS have been working with universities and students since June 2018 to tackle the disparity between the proportion of top degrees achieved by white and BAME students.

