Owners warned treating pets like humans could be life-threatening

Treating pets like humans could be life-threatening as it increases the chances of medicine becoming ineffective, according to new research. Scientists have discovered some forms of affectionate behaviour pose an antibiotic-resistance (AMR) risk to families and their domestic animals, with over-prescription of drugs contributing to the problem. The study, led by Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) health psychologist Adele Dickson, found close contact with pets can spread drug-resistant bugs between them and humans.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Dr Dickson, the owner of a two-year-old golden retriever, said: “This close contact could potentially put adults, children and the pets themselves at risk of transferring bugs that are resistant to antibiotics through saliva. “I would also advise any open wounds be covered so there’s no risk of transferring anything from skin to skin. “Pet owners shouldn’t panic because the risk of AMR transmission for most people from affectionate behaviour with pets is relatively low.” Scientists have urged people to adopt changes that reduce the risk of building life-threatening resistance to antibiotics, including discussion of the need for antibiotics with vets and GPs. Other steps include avoiding kissing pets on the mouth, not letting them lick the mouth and nose, washing hands after stroking animals and making sure they eat from their own bowls instead of household utensils.

Adele Dickson her daughters, Samantha and Jessica, and Millie the dog Credit: Peter Devlin