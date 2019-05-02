Pink Floyd drummer to receive honour for services to music

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is among a host of individuals who will receive honours from the Duke of Cambridge during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony.

The skilled percussionist, who featured on every album produced by the progressive rock group since he co-founded the band in 1965, will be made a CBE for services to music.

Together with his bandmates, including David Gilmour and Roger Waters, Mason helped forge a new and commercially popular experimentalism in rock music.

Also being recognised is diver Richard Stanton, who played a part in the daring operation to rescue 12 boys trapped in a cave complex in Thailand.

The world held its breath as a multinational team of specialists helped guide each youngster and their coach out of the underground system after their exit was cut off by a flash flood last summer.Mr Stanton will receive the George Medal, the second highest civilian gallantry award.

Other recipients include former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein, who will receive an MBE for voluntary work in schools and prisons, three-time world darts champion John Lowe, who will also receive an MBE, as will the magician David Berglas, known as the International Man of Mystery.

Julia Donaldson, the author of the popular children’s book The Gruffalo illustrated by Axel Scheffler, will be made a CBE by the duke.

Firefighter Kevin Taylor, who has raised more than £100,000 for charities, will be awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal.