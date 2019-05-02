Pret A Manger begins roll-out of labels listing full ingredients

Pret A Manger has started a national roll-out of full ingredient labels on freshly made products as part of its response to the deaths of two customers from allergic reactions. The move is part of a five-point allergy plan launched by the chain that includes installing tablets in every shop to allow customers to search for products by filtering out ingredients, the removal of allergens from more than 70 Pret products, and a commitment to produce quarterly food safety reports. The new labels will be in 20 London shops this week, with further roll-outs planned later this month and over the summer. Tablets will be introduced throughout this year.

Pret A Manger full ingredient labels Credit: Pret A Manger/PA

It follows a successful pilot in two shops in London Victoria, which has seen staff label more than half a million Pret sandwiches, baguettes and wraps since November. The chain is also investing £1 million in pay rises for staff who complete additional allergy training. Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, from Fulham, south-west London, collapsed on board a flight in July 2016 after eating an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette she had bought at a Pret outlet in Heathrow Airport. The coroner at her inquest said she died of anaphylaxis after eating the sandwich containing sesame, to which she was allergic. Dental nurse Celia Marsh died in December 2017 after apparently suffering an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger sandwich. Pret chief executive Clive Schlee said: “The issue of allergies has struck a deep chord within Pret A Manger following the tragic deaths of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse and Celia Marsh. “We said we would learn from the past and make meaningful changes. This plan brings together some of the most important changes we have been making to help customers with allergies. “At the heart of the plan is the roll-out of full ingredient labels on Pret’s freshly made products. Thanks to the dedication of many Pret team members, we have been able to show that full ingredient labelling is operationally possible in small kitchens when proper care is taken.

