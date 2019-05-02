Public back law change to protect police pursuit drivers

Plans to change the law around police chases have moved a step closer amid fears current rules are undermining efforts to stop moped gangs. The Home Office carried out a public consultation on proposals to introduce a new legal test for police officers facing possible criminal charges after a high speed chase. It would mean that the officer’s expert training as a response driver would be taken into account if prosecution were being considered after a pursuit. Currently, all emergency services drivers are exempt from speed limit, traffic light and sign violations when undertaking a 999 response. But the same legal test for careless and dangerous driving offences is applied to police officers and the general public.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is seeking a change in the law around police chases

The changes, which the Home Office said were backed by the “overwhelming majority” of respondents to its consultation, published on Thursday, will aim to: – Introduce a new legal test so that an officer’s driving is compared to that of a competent and careful police driver with the same level of training performing the same role, rather than a member of the public; – Apply to all police officers trained to response driver level as well as advance driver level, therefore covering those pursuing criminals and also emergency police responders; – the various emergency service exemptions to traffic law will be reviewed; Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s vital police officers feel confident and protected when pursuing suspects on the roads or responding to an emergency. “It’s also crucial that we send a clear message that criminals – whether in cars or on mopeds – cannot escape arrest simply by driving recklessly. “These proposed changes will strike the right balance – giving trained officers the confidence they need to fight crime effectively and ensure our roads are safe.”

Metropolitan Police officers demonstrate a tyre deflation device Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA