Six out of 10 ‘have not spoken to family about wishes if they were to die’

Six out of 10 people in the UK have not spoken to their family or friends about their wishes if they were to die, research suggests.

A poll for Macmillan Cancer Support found 62% of people have avoided talking about the subject, while 36% have done no planning for their death.

Four out of 10 of these people said they did not feel the need to worry about it yet, while 14% said they had more important things to do.

Meanwhile, 23% of those who had recently lost someone did not know all of the person’s wishes and suffered as a result either emotionally, financially or in a practical sense.

Almost one in five (19%) of these people were unsure whether the funeral was what the person would have wanted, while 9% faced unexpected financial costs.

Dr Karen Roberts, chief nurse at Macmillan, said: “Starting vital conversations about death with your loved ones and making plans can help you feel less anxious about the future.

“When you know that your practical and financial affairs are taken care of, you can get on with living life as fully as you can.

“Death is something all of us will face at some point and being diagnosed with cancer often forces people to think about their mortality, whatever the prognosis.