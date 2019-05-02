‘Smoke alarm for the sea’ to detect oil and gas leaks

An early warning system to detect leaks in oil and gas wells that has been dubbed a “smoke alarm for the sea” is being developed by scientists and industry specialists. The new environmentally friendly technique, focused on the long-term integrity of suspended or decommissioned wells in the North Sea, is being developed by Sentinel Subsea, Heriot-Watt University and the Oil and Gas Innovation Centre. The North Sea is home to around 11,000 oil and gas wells, with almost 2,400 due to be decommissioned over the next decade.

Professor David Bucknall has been working on developing the right compound Credit: Heriot Watt University/PA

According to the team, suspended wells are not inspected frequently and there is no obligation to inspect abandoned wells. The industry lacks a standardised approach at this stage in wells’ life cycles to ensuring their integrity, it is claimed. The new project builds upon a concept conceived by Sentinel Subsea to develop an environmentally-friendly tracer compound, known as SWIFT, that can be pumped into a well before it is sealed. If the well leaks, the compound will react with a detector material, known as the trigger, at the seabed. The ensuing reaction will then cause a buoyant beacon to detach. When the beacon reaches the surface of the sea, it will communicate an alert via satellite. Experts believe the system will be capable of detecting small leaks and say it is already showing “promising results” in the laboratory.

