- ITV Report
Swastika painted onto 'shaken' election candidate's car by vandals
An election candidate has been “shaken up” after he found a swastika painted on his car on Thursday morning outside his Kent home.
First-time candidate Alexander Stennings, 27, woke up to find his red Suzuki vandalised and one of its tyres slashed in Sittingbourne.
Mr Stennings, running for Swale Borough Council, was due to help colleagues in Faversham and had no choice but to make the 20-minute drive with the Nazi symbol daubed on his car door.
His friend and Liberal Democrat councillor Anthony Hook told ITV News he didn’t realise his tyre had been slashed until he arrived.
“He has been very level headed about it, he is upset as anyone would be, but he has been really strong about it,” Mr Hook said.
“His back tyre was stabbed 12 times and he paid £60 to have that replaced, there are scratches on his car.
“He had to drive with that on his car and he didn’t know his tyre had been attacked too. It could have been more serious as a result of someone’s stupidity.”
The graffiti, which has since been washed off, included the word ‘UKIP’ drawn on the bonnet – although nothing indicates this was carried out by a UKIP member or supporter.
A father spotted the car in Faversham while he was walking his five-year-old daughter to school.
Not wishing to give his name, he said: “It’s really shocking to see. Faversham is actually a really nice area full of people who look out for each other.
“Plenty of people were stopping and offering support. It’s shocking and worrying.”
Kent Police say they were called just after 3am on Thursday to a report of criminal damage to a car in Albany Road and have started looking into the incident.
It’s believed a neighbour witnessed the vandalism and made a note of a registration number.
Keith Nevols, Mr Stennings’ agent, said: “I think it is disgraceful that some people think violence is more worthy than discussion and cannot accept different views to their own.
“I hope all parties can agree that such actions have no place in our democracy, especially at a time when we are all trying to encourage more people to get active and involved in politics.”