Swastika painted onto 'shaken' election candidate's car by vandals

The candidate was left shocked when he saw this painted on his car. Credit: Twitter

An election candidate has been “shaken up” after he found a swastika painted on his car on Thursday morning outside his Kent home. First-time candidate Alexander Stennings, 27, woke up to find his red Suzuki vandalised and one of its tyres slashed in Sittingbourne. Mr Stennings, running for Swale Borough Council, was due to help colleagues in Faversham and had no choice but to make the 20-minute drive with the Nazi symbol daubed on his car door. His friend and Liberal Democrat councillor Anthony Hook told ITV News he didn’t realise his tyre had been slashed until he arrived.

Alexander Stennings has been 'level-headed'.

“He has been very level headed about it, he is upset as anyone would be, but he has been really strong about it,” Mr Hook said. “His back tyre was stabbed 12 times and he paid £60 to have that replaced, there are scratches on his car. “He had to drive with that on his car and he didn’t know his tyre had been attacked too. It could have been more serious as a result of someone’s stupidity.” The graffiti, which has since been washed off, included the word ‘UKIP’ drawn on the bonnet – although nothing indicates this was carried out by a UKIP member or supporter.

Alexander Stennings had to drive with this on his car. Credit: Twitter