Tory MPs could quit party if Brexit deal agreed with Labour, says Rory Stewart

A Brexit deal between the Government and Labour could see Tory MPs quitting the party, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart has said. Mr Stewart, who was appointed to the Cabinet in the reshuffle triggered by the sacking of former defence secretary Gavin Williamson on Wednesday, said Mrs May had little choice but to reach out to the opposition in ongoing cross-party talks. Asked if he thought backbench Conservatives could quit the party over a deal with Labour, Mr Stewart told ITV’s Peston: “Yes, that is a risk. “If they are insisting on a no-deal Brexit, which is not something the majority of the country wants and is not something the majority of Parliament wants, then there is no alternative in delivering Brexit other than to have to reach across the aisle.”

Mr Stewart added: “I think the Prime Minister needs to deliver the first stage of Brexit before she goes.” He said: “She would like to get this through with Conservative votes but very sadly there are 30, 40 Conservative colleagues who have steadfastly refused to vote for a Brexit deal. “She must deliver a Brexit deal, that’s what people voted for, we’ve got to do it responsibly. “And if that means working cross-party on this issue, not in general, we don’t agree with Jeremy Corbyn on 99% of things in the world, but on Brexit, there’s a reason to do that.

