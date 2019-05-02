- ITV Report
Tories could lose more than 1,000 local council seats as voters vent their anger over Brexit
The polls have closed and counting has begun in the local elections and it is widely anticipated the votes will deliver a political blow for the Conservative party and Prime Minister Theresa May.
Many are predicting frustration over Brexit and irritation over a government beset with squabbles will have a major impact on the number of seats lost by the party.
The benchmark is the wipeout John Major suffered when he was Prime Minister, losing 2,000 council seats during the 1995 election.
Some suggest the Conservatives could lose more than 1,000 council seats. Losing 500 would be a good night.
ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener was at the count for Trafford council which before today was divided between Labour and Conservatives.
Wiener said: ''This was a true blue Tory council for the best part of of 14 years, but last year they lost overall control and this time Labour are hoping to win outright.''
Speaking to residents in Trafford, one said Brexit would be a big factor influencing the way in which people would vote in the area.
Another said the Tories ''might get punished this time" while another said: ''A lot of people don't know what's going on.''
Voter apathy would also have an impact on the final result and could sway in favour of the Tories if people chose to stay at home rather than head to polling stations.
Voting takes place amid the controversy following the dramatic sacking of Gavin Williamson as defence secretary.
Mrs May has also been under fire from Brexiteers for delaying the UK's exit from the EU until the end of October.
The Tories fought the elections amid predictions the party could lose more than 800 seats.
Elections took place in 248 English councils outside London, and 11 local authority areas in Northern Ireland.
There were also polls for six elected mayors in Bedford, Copeland, Leicester, Mansfield, Middlesbrough and the new North of Tyne devolved regional authority.
Close to 60% of the 8,425 seats that were in play in England were Conservative, with a quarter held by Labour.
The last time a majority of the seats were fought over in 2015, the Tories were on an electoral high as they secured their first Commons majority since 1992 on the same day.
Most of the electoral battles took place in the Tory shires or Labour strongholds in northern cities, limiting the prospects for large-scale gains by Jeremy Corbyn's party.
The results are unlikely to be a guide for European elections scheduled for later in the month, as neither Nigel Farage's Brexit Party nor the Remain-backing Change UK fielded candidates.
However, Brexit was believed to have played a major role in the elections. Conservatives were concerned Leave-backing supporters would stay at home or switch to Ukip in anger at Mrs May's failure to deliver Brexit on time on March 29.
Councils to watch include Dudley, Trafford and Derby, where Labour could gain overall control, and Swindon, Great Yarmouth, Redditch and St Albans, where control could slip out of Tory hands.
The Liberal Democrats hoped to seize Winchester.