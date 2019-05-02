Tories could lose more than 1,000 local council seats as voters vent their anger over Brexit

The polls have closed and counting has begun in the local elections and it is widely anticipated the votes will deliver a political blow for the Conservative party and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Many are predicting frustration over Brexit and irritation over a government beset with squabbles will have a major impact on the number of seats lost by the party.

The benchmark is the wipeout John Major suffered when he was Prime Minister, losing 2,000 council seats during the 1995 election.

Some suggest the Conservatives could lose more than 1,000 council seats. Losing 500 would be a good night.

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener was at the count for Trafford council which before today was divided between Labour and Conservatives.

Wiener said: ''This was a true blue Tory council for the best part of of 14 years, but last year they lost overall control and this time Labour are hoping to win outright.''