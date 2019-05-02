UK must cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050, warn Government advisers

The UK should cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 to end its contribution to global warming within 30 years, Government climate advisers have said. The Committee on Climate Change called for ministers to set a new legal target for a 100% cut in all greenhouse gases by mid-century as soon as possible, and to urgently ramp up efforts to cut emissions. Hitting the “net zero” target will mean an end to heating of homes with traditional gas boilers, more green electricity, and a switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles, walking and cycling. It could require people to eat less meat and dairy and take fewer flights. Any remaining pollution in 2050 from areas including aviation will need to be “offset” through measures to capture carbon such as planting trees. The shift, which is achievable with known technologies, will deliver economic opportunities, as well as warmer and more comfortable homes, cleaner air, better health and a boost for wildlife, a report from the committee said.

Bringing forward the switch to electric vehicles will be cheaper, the committee said Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

It would be in line with commitments to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels under the international Paris Agreement and will provide leadership for other countries on tackling climate change. It will cost around 1%-2% of annual economic output up to 2050 – the same as predicted a decade ago for the UK’s current 80% target – while the cost of inaction would be many times higher. Climate Change Committee chairman Lord Deben said: “We can do it, we know how to do it and we will benefit from doing it.” And he said: “We started the industrial revolution, we have been responsible for the biggest segment of the climate change that is happening in our world today. “We need to be not only responsible for the leadership to overcome those damages, but also we have an opportunity of leading the new industrial revolution that will be based on the sustainable economy. “This is the key to a very considerable amount of economic benefit. We will make money as a nation out of this if we do it properly because the rest of the world will want it.”

Meeting the target will require a reduction in eating meat and dairy, the report said Credit: Peter Byrne/PA