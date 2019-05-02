UK weather: Bright start to the day will lead to heavy showers with a risk of hail

A bright start for many, with early rain clearing the far southeast. Through the day many inland parts of England and Wales will see scattered heavy and perhaps thundery showers, with the risk of hail for some.

Northern Ireland and western parts of Wales and southwest England will be drier, whilst across Scotland rain will slowly sink southwards, with colder, brighter and showery weather spreading into the Northern Isles, where it will feel cold.

The maximum temperature is expected to be towards the southeast with highs of 17 Celsius (63 F).