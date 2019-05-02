Voters in N Ireland go to polls amid fresh effort to defrost Stormont

Voters in Northern Ireland go to the polls on Thursday amid a fresh effort to defrost the institutions at Stormont.

A total of 819 local government election candidates are standing across 11 council areas.

Among noteworthy races for seats will be Sinn Fein’s former West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff’s efforts to return from the political wilderness.

He was forced to step aside after offending the families of those shot dead by republicans at the height of the Troubles in Kingsmill in Co Armagh.

Mr McElduff is running for a place on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in the far west.