'Genderqueer' 'fleek' and 'manspreading' among 2,000 new words added to the Scrabble dictionary

More than 2,000 new words have been added to the Scrabble dictionary this year as the popular boardgame embraces some new facets of the modern world.

'Cisgender', 'Ze' and 'Transphobia' are among just some of the 2,862 words that will win players points this year, along with the existing existing 276,000.

Slang words have also been introduced into Scrabble's vocabulary this year, as 'bae', 'blud' and 'fleek' are among some of the terms of endearment absorbed into the game.

Collins' Official Scrabble Words list 2019 will be adopted by serious players, and provides a guide to what vocabulary is allowed in the game.

The database of words used by Collins is shaped by spikes in usage, such as the word 'Remainer' - a term which has become synonymous with Brexit.

Trending words have been added to the Scrabble repertoire, and some can score highly.

'Hackerazzo', the highest-scoring new Scrabble word which means a person who hacks a celebrity's personal computer, can scoop a Scrabbler 27 points.

Here is a list of some new words, including three new two-letter terms, which have been officially adopted: