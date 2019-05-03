A tale of guts and glory: West Ham to take on Manchester City in Women's FA Cup final in front of a record crowd

It is a tale of guts and glory that could easily grace the silver screen.

But for now the battle between Manchester City and underdogs West Ham United Women in the final of the Women's FA Cup will be played out in front of a record crowd of more than 50,000 at Wembley on Saturday.

The Hammers have had something of a fairytale rise to reach their first final of the competition, in their first season as a professional club.

City are bidding to win the cup for a second time, following their success in 2017.

West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty is keen that young girls watching on in the crowd or at home are inspired by the clash.