Blackadder actor Tony Robinson quits Labour with swipe at leadership

Actor Tony Robinson, a former member of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee, has quit the party.

He said his decision was prompted by opposition to Labour’s stance on Brexit, concern over its handling of anti-Semitism allegations and the poor quality of its leadership.

Robinson – best known as Baldrick in hit comedy Blackadder and a member of TV’s Time Team – is a former vice-president of actors’ union Equity and served on the NEC from 2000-04.