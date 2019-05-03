Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies aged 74

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died at the age of 74. In a statement on Twitter, his family said he died on April 30 at his home in Texas.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

They said: “The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. “He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home.” Mayhew, who was 7ft 3ins and British, played Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), Revenge Of The Sith (2005) and The Force Awakens (2015). He became a naturalised US citizen in 2005 and is survived by his wife, Angie, and his three children.

Peter Mayhew attending the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

The family’s statement added: “He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock-kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth. “But, to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in a film. “The relationships that began then grew into the friends and family that he would love for decades to come. As the films released and became more well known, he had his eyes opened to the possibilities of what he could achieve with his role in the Star Wars universe.

Chewbacca, the hairy character played by Peter Mayhew Credit: Matt Crossick/PA