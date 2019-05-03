Ebola outbreak deaths top 1,000 in Congo

More than 1,000 people have died from Ebola in eastern Congo since August, the country’s health minister said as hostility toward health workers continues to hamper efforts to contain the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus.

Health minister Oly Ilunga told The Associated Press that four deaths in the outbreak’s epicentre of Katwa helped push the death toll to 1,008.

Two more deaths were reported in the city of Butembo.

The outbreak declared almost nine months ago already had caused the most deaths behind the 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa’s Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia that killed more than 11,000 people.

A volatile security situation and deep community mistrust have hampered efforts to control the epidemic in eastern Congo.

Ebola treatment centres have come under repeated attack, leaving government health officials to staff clinics in the hotspots of Butembo and Katwa.

International aid organisations stopped their work in the two communities because of the violence.