First drone-delivered organ transplanted into patient

A patient has undergone a successful kidney transplant in the USA after the organ was transported for the first time via drone.

The University of Maryland Medical Center tried the world first in the hope that the delivery method would offer minimal risk to the organ, as more traditional means, such as automobiles and planes, offer less smooth journeys.

Flight time for the organ was 9 minutes and 52 seconds, with the kidney arriving in perfect condition for the transplant.

The recipient Trina Glispy had undergone eight years of dialysis but was discharged on April 23, four days after the successful operation.