'I made the right decision': Theresa May breaks her silence over Gavin Williamson sacking

Theresa May has spoken for the first time about sacking Gavin Williamson and said she made the ''right decision''.

Speaking to ITV Wales, the Prime Minister said she had no regrets about firing Mr Williamson from the role of Defence Secretary earlier this week.

Mrs May was asked whether she stood by her choice and replied: ''I did take a difficult decision.

"This was not about what was leaked it was about where it was leaked from. It was the importance of the question of trust around that National Security Council table.''

Asked whether she was convinced Mr Williamson was the source of the leak relating to the possible awarding of a contract to build the UK's 5G network to Huawei, she said: ''I took the decision that I did and that was the right decision.''