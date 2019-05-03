US city to pay $20 million to family of 911 caller killed by police

Justine Damond was shot dead by an officer responding to her 911 call. Credit: AP

The city of Minneapolis will pay £15 million ($20 million) to the family of an unarmed woman shot dead by a police officer when she approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible crime. Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council members detailed the settlement just three days after a jury convicted Mohamed Noor of murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Damond. The dual citizen of the US and Australia had called 911 to summon officers in the middle of the night to a possible rape in the alley behind her house.

Mohamed Noor in a police mugshot following his conviction. Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office/AP

Noor and his partner were rolling down the alley in a police SUV when they say they were startled by a loud bang on the vehicle. Noor testified that he fired to protect them from a perceived threat. Jurors took about 11 hours to reach a verdict after hearing three weeks of testimony. Ms Damond’s family had filed a lawsuit seeking more than $50 million (£38 million), alleging that her civil rights were violated. Mr Frey said the city moved quickly to settle in part due to Noor’s conviction for third-degree murder, as well as the officer’s failure to identify a threat before he used force. “This is not a victory for anyone, but rather a way for our city to move forward,” he said.

A memorial service has been held for the murdered woman. Credit: AP