More than one million evacuated as Cyclone Fani hits India’s east coast

Villagers move to safety after the cyclone makes landfall. Credit: AP

Cyclone Fani has made landfall on India’s eastern coast as a grade 5 storm, lashing the empty beaches with rain and winds gusting up to 127mph. The India Meterological Department said the “extremely severe” cyclone in the Bay of Bengal hit the coastal state of Odisha at 8am local time (3.30am BST) on Friday. India’s National Disaster Response Force said around 1.2 million people have been evacuated from low-lying areas of Odisha and moved to nearly 4,000 shelters.

Odisha special relief commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said communications have been disrupted in some areas, but no deaths or injuries have been reported. Fani is the fiercest storm to hit the area since 1999, when a cyclone killed around 10,000 people and devastated large parts of Odisha.

Street collapsed amid high winds on the outskirts of Puri Credit: AP

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep waters and a 1.5-metre (4.9-foot) storm surge was expected to inundate low-lying areas. The Meteorological Department projected "total destruction" of thatched-roof huts, flooding of farmland and orchards, and the uprooting of telephone poles. Odisha's special relief commissioner, Bishnupada Sethi, said that preparations for Fani included the country's largest evacuation operation.

More than 800 shelters were opened and around 100,000 dry food packets were ready to be airdropped. Tourists were provided special trains to leave the popular beach town of Puri in Odisha on Thursday, according to Indian media reports.

Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani. Credit: AP