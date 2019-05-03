New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern gets engaged to long-term partner

A spokesman for Ms Ardern said on Friday the pair got engaged over the Easter break in the town of Mahia but said any further details would be for Ms Ardern to discuss when she next speaks to media on Monday.

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern and her long-time partner Clarke Gayford have got engaged.

Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford have a 10-month-old daughter, Neve.

Ms Ardern became just the second elected world leader in modern history to give birth while holding office last June.

Mr Gayford is primary caregiver and a presenter on a TV fishing show.

The 38-year-old Ms Ardern has been praised internationally for her compassionate handling of the March 15 attacks in Christchurch, where a gunman killed 51 worshippers at two mosques.